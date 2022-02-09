News / Sport

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer

Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-02-09       0
One of China's 2022 Indian Women's Asian Cup championship team members, Zhang Linyan, was congratulated by internationally famous footballer David Beckham.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-02-09       0

Soccer phenom David Beckham congratulated the Chinese women's football team on its historic win of the 2022 Women's Asian Cup by quoting a celebratory post by 21-year-old forward Zhang Linyan on Tuesday evening on Weibo, China's equivalent to Twitter. He also recalled their meeting back in 2013.

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer
Weibo

British football star David Beckham's latest Weibo post

"It's amazing how your hard work has paid off and you have reached your dream," Beckham said in his quote that Zhang responded to 12 minutes later, replying: "Thanks for remembering me still. I have been keeping the precious soccer ball you autographed. I'll continue to work hard!"

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer
Weibo

Zhang replies to Beckham's post 12 minutes after he posted it.

Zhang was selected the future star of the 2022 Indian Women's Asian Cup final for facilitating a penalty kick and scoring a goal during her outstanding 35 minutes in the game.

Zhang began showing her talent for football when she was 8 years old. She joined the national junior football team in 2013, Guangzhou Daily reported. At 12 years old at the time, Zhang won the opportunity to meet Beckham in Beijing as the result of her excellent performance in the AFC U-14 Women's Championship.

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer
Weibo

Beckham signs a soccer ball for Zhang in 2013.

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer
Weibo

Beckham hands the signed soccer ball to Zhang.

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer
WeChat

The soccer ball signed by Beckham

The young Zhang dreamed about joining the national team and becoming a world champion, and her efforts have paid off.

China rallied back from 0-2 down to beat South Korea 3-2 in the Asian Cup final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, claiming the title for ninth time – after 16 years.

Head coach Shui Qingxia replaced star striker Wang Shuang, who was playing with an ankle injury, with Zhang in the 60th minute. Zhang tied the game 2-2 in the 72nd minute with a header four minutes after Tang Jiali's penalty kick cut the deficit to 2-1.

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer
Weibo

Head coach Shui Qingxia and Zhang Linyan celebrate after winning the final in India on Sunday.

The Chinese women's football team arrived in Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday, according to the team's official Weibo account, where it will undergo 21 days of quarantine.

Beckham bends his praise to female Chinese footballer
Imaginechina

The Chinese women's football team is hailed upon their arrival in Suzhou on Tuesday with a welcome banner reading "You can always trust Chinese women's football."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     