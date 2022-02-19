News / Sport

ROC's cross-country skier Bolshunov claims men's mass start free gold at Beijing 2022

Alexander Bolshunov of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) clinched the cross-country skiing men's mass start free gold at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Saturday.
Due to strong winds on the course, the original 50km was shortened to 30km in men's mass start free competition as FIS officials made the decision before the start to protect the athletes' safety and reduce the time of their exposure to extreme conditions.

Bolshunov won the event in one hour, 11 minutes and 32.7 seconds, grabbing his third gold medal at Beijing 2022 cross-country skiing, after his victory in men's 15km + 15km skiathlon and men's 4 x 10km relay. He also took a silver in men's 15km classic and a bronze in men's team sprint classic at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center.

"It is an unbelievable performance as I won medals in all the races that I took part in, and three of these are gold medals. This is a huge accomplishment. I am very happy and I want to say a big thank you to my team," Bolshunov said.

Bolshunov's teammate Ivan Yakimushkin finished in 1:11:38.2 to win the silver, 1.5 seconds ahead of the bronze medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway.

