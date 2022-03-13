Beijing Paralympic Winter Games a "spectacular adventure", says Spanish P ara skier

Spanish Para cross-country skier Pol Makuri thought highly of the Beijing Winter Paralympics, saying it's a well organized event and a spectacular adventure.

"I'm really amazed by the international structure they've set up, both in a competitive and a logistical sense," Makuri said in a video sent to Xinhua.

In the selfie-style video, Makuri reveals how comfortable he feels in the Paralympic Village and points out some highlights that have made an impression on him, such as the facilities for the athletes, including shops, a laundry, and leisure and entertainment area.

"There are different zones in the village, such as the dining area where we can spend time with other athletes. Due to COVID-19 there are very few places to meet other athletes and technical staff, but the dining area is one of them," said Makuri, one of two athletes representing Spain in the Paralympics.

"It really is the most spectacular set-up I've ever experienced and everything is very well organized," added the 31-year-old skier.

Makuri, who has competed in international events for 12 years, also expressed satisfaction with the sporting facilities in the Zhangjiakou competition zone.

"The venue is comfortable and it's great to ski and compete on. The trials we've done so far have gone well," he added, referring to the 20km cross-country classic and the freestyle sprint, in which he placed 14th and 25th respectively.

Makuri, who has suffered from the movement disorder cerebral palsy since birth, is the first Spanish athlete with cerebral palsy to compete in a Paralympic Winter Games.

Also in his video, Makuri was keen to highlight all the help and support he has received from the Spanish Paralympic Committee. Spain's nine-person delegation was unveiled on February 15 and has since been providing constant support for the athletes before and during their time in Beijing.

"As an athlete I've always traveled alone with my coaches but to be able to share this experience with the nine-person team behind us, such as the physios, doctors and team chief, has been spectacular and I'm very grateful to them and everyone back home," Makuri said.