News / Sport

China's Yang wins her 3rd para cross-country skiing gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  18:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-12       0
Yang Hongqiong became the most decorated Chinese Para-Olympian after the cross-country skier clinched the women's middle distance sitting gold.
Xinhua
  18:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-12       0

Yang Hongqiong became the most decorated Chinese Para-Olympian after the cross-country skier clinched the women's middle distance sitting gold at the Beijing Winter Paralympics on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Paralympic debutant has become the first Chinese Para skier to collect three gold medals at a single Games after her victories in long distance and sprint sitting. It is host China's 17th gold at the Beijing Games.

"The Olympic spirit is what gets me going. I wasn't expecting to win anything but just to give it my all," said Yang, who took up the sport in 2018.

"Today, I wanted to push the limits of my body," she added.

Oksana Masters of the United States took the silver while Yang's teammate Ma Jing pocketed the bronze.

On what it means to win her first Paralympic medal, having finished seventh in the sprint and fifth in the long distance, Ma said, "this is probably my last Paralympics as I am 34 years old now. For me, this is the best way to mark the final day of individual events."

Having competed in athletics at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Ma said, "I transferred to winter sports in 2019 and was just admitted to the national team in April last year. I impressed the coach with my hard work and performance and he helped me get qualified for the Paralympic team."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     