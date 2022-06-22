News / Sport

China collects 2 gold medals on 4th day of FINA Worlds

Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
China's Yang Junxuan claimed victory in the women's 200m freestyle at the 19th FINA World Championships on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
China collects 2 gold medals on 4th day of FINA Worlds
Xinhua

China's Yang Junxuan celebrates after winning the gold in the women's 200m freestyle at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.

Chinese swimmers grabbed their chances on the fourth day of the 19th FINA World Championships, winning a historic gold in artistic swimming, another gold and a bronze medal in the women's 200m freestyle on Tuesday.

China's Yang Junxuan won the 200m race with a time of one minute and 54.92 seconds, while her 18-year-old teammate Tang Muhan took the bronze medal with 1:56.25. The silver medal went to Australian swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan in 1:55.22.

Earlier, China made history as they clinched the women's team technical for the first time, collecting a total of 94.7202 points in the final 12 teams. The Japanese team got the silver, with a score of 92.2261 points, while Italy came third with a slightly lesser score of 91.0191 points.

The other sensation of the day was the new world record set by local favorite Kristof Milak in the men's 200m butterfly as Milak timed 1:50.34 to beat his own record of 1:50.73 created at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 23, 2019.

This is Hungary's first gold at the worlds and Leon Marchand of France finished second by 1:53.37 and Tomoru Honda of Japan third in 1:53.61.

In the men's 800m freestyle, Bobby Finke of the United States won by 7:39.36, beating Florian Wellbrock of Germany (7:39.63) and Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine (7:40.05).

Nic Fink won the second gold of the day for the US in men's 50m breaststroke with a time of 26.45 seconds, narrowly beating Italian Nicolo Martinenghi's 26.48 and teammate Michael Andrew's 26.72.

The last final of Tuesday was the mixed 4x100m medley relay, which was won by team USA by 3:38.79. Australia finished 3:41.34 for silver and the Dutch team took the third in 3:41.54.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     