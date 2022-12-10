﻿
Argentina into World Cup semis on penalties after 2-2 draw with Netherlands

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved penalties from Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as Argentina beat the Netherlands in a shootout after a 2-2 in normal time.
AFP

Argentina players celebrate after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between the Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium, north of Doha on December 9, 2022.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved penalties from Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as Argentina beat the Netherlands in a shootout after a 2-2 in normal time.

Nahuel Molina opened the scoring in the 35th minute after a moment of magic from Leo Messi enlivened what had been a tactical first half, with Argentina limiting the Netherlands' wing-backs.

Messi threated a pass through the narrowest of gaps in the Dutch defense for Molina to run onto and score.

Messi doubled Argentina's lead from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute after Marcos Acuna had been caught in the Dutch box.

Wout Weghorst gave the Dutch a lifeline with an 83rd minute header and then leveled the scores in the 10th minute of injury time after a smartly taken free kick.

Both sides did not score in the extra time.

