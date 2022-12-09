﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  21:26 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0
Shikumen doors and other old items left in massive urban renewal projects become Redic's treasures. He turns them into artwork and is planning to stage a European tour.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  21:26 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0
Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors
By courtesy of Redic

Redic at the "PRELUDE Rubies in the Rubble" exhibition

Other people's trash is often Redic's treasure. The Shanghai-based artist, poet and musician from the United States gives a unique body of work through an innovative approach to discarded furniture and daily articles.

The exhibition "PRELUDE Rubies in the Rubble: The Humanity Chapters of REDIC" is a trip into Redic's heart. It shows how the artist turns dust into glory while exploring his inner self.

Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors
Courtesy of Redic

The sculptural assemblage, part of his "Doors of Shanghai" series, was created with discarded doors Redic collected from various places in the city.

Having lived in Shanghai for 12 years, Redic walked all over the city to collect mirrors, chairs, bricks, and mannequins and recreated them into artistic pieces with painting, graffiti and artificial feathers.

The "Doors of Shanghai" series is one of the highlights of the exhibition. The doors are painted in the style of graffiti on which excerpts of Redic's poetry or lyrics are displayed.

"It was a full-circle moment for me. I found the first door in 2017 not too far from the Shanghai Culture Square," said Redic. "I saw a man carrying this door on his shoulder passing my art studio."

Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors
Ouyang Rongde

"Nina's Bluez" shows a "throne" in hat and high heels. Redic also wrote a song of the same name for the piece.

Another feature of the exhibition is the thrones, which include artistic pieces created based on all types of old chairs. The thrones are often tied with Redic's inner reflections, about his thoughts and feelings when creating them.

Originally from Chicago and having lived in Los Angeles, Redic began to create art with discarded objects before he moved to China. He said that he likes to encourage empathy and compassion between people through art. By up-cycling items from the past, people can see the value in them again as well as their potential for transformation.

Redic will begin touring the "Rubies in the Rubble" exhibition in 12 cities in Europe next year. He expects to bring what he found and cherished in Shanghai to an expanded horizon.

Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors
Ouyang Rongde

Redic at his "Rubies in the Rubble" exhibition



Exhibition info:

Date: Through January 29, 10am-7pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Yue Space, C3 (Gate 7), Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 225 Shaanxi Rd S.

陕西南路225号

Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     