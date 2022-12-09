Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors

Shikumen doors and other old items left in massive urban renewal projects become Redic's treasures. He turns them into artwork and is planning to stage a European tour.

By courtesy of Redic

Other people's trash is often Redic's treasure. The Shanghai-based artist, poet and musician from the United States gives a unique body of work through an innovative approach to discarded furniture and daily articles.

The exhibition "PRELUDE Rubies in the Rubble: The Humanity Chapters of REDIC" is a trip into Redic's heart. It shows how the artist turns dust into glory while exploring his inner self.

Courtesy of Redic

Having lived in Shanghai for 12 years, Redic walked all over the city to collect mirrors, chairs, bricks, and mannequins and recreated them into artistic pieces with painting, graffiti and artificial feathers.

The "Doors of Shanghai" series is one of the highlights of the exhibition. The doors are painted in the style of graffiti on which excerpts of Redic's poetry or lyrics are displayed.

"It was a full-circle moment for me. I found the first door in 2017 not too far from the Shanghai Culture Square," said Redic. "I saw a man carrying this door on his shoulder passing my art studio."

Ouyang Rongde

Another feature of the exhibition is the thrones, which include artistic pieces created based on all types of old chairs. The thrones are often tied with Redic's inner reflections, about his thoughts and feelings when creating them.

Originally from Chicago and having lived in Los Angeles, Redic began to create art with discarded objects before he moved to China. He said that he likes to encourage empathy and compassion between people through art. By up-cycling items from the past, people can see the value in them again as well as their potential for transformation.



Redic will begin touring the "Rubies in the Rubble" exhibition in 12 cities in Europe next year. He expects to bring what he found and cherished in Shanghai to an expanded horizon.

Ouyang Rongde

Exhibition info:

Date: Through January 29, 10am-7pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Yue Space, C3 (Gate 7), Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 225 Shaanxi Rd S.

陕西南路225号