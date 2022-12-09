Shanghai-based US artist finds rubies in rubble with discarded doors
Other people's trash is often Redic's treasure. The Shanghai-based artist, poet and musician from the United States gives a unique body of work through an innovative approach to discarded furniture and daily articles.
The exhibition "PRELUDE Rubies in the Rubble: The Humanity Chapters of REDIC" is a trip into Redic's heart. It shows how the artist turns dust into glory while exploring his inner self.
Having lived in Shanghai for 12 years, Redic walked all over the city to collect mirrors, chairs, bricks, and mannequins and recreated them into artistic pieces with painting, graffiti and artificial feathers.
The "Doors of Shanghai" series is one of the highlights of the exhibition. The doors are painted in the style of graffiti on which excerpts of Redic's poetry or lyrics are displayed.
"It was a full-circle moment for me. I found the first door in 2017 not too far from the Shanghai Culture Square," said Redic. "I saw a man carrying this door on his shoulder passing my art studio."
Another feature of the exhibition is the thrones, which include artistic pieces created based on all types of old chairs. The thrones are often tied with Redic's inner reflections, about his thoughts and feelings when creating them.
Originally from Chicago and having lived in Los Angeles, Redic began to create art with discarded objects before he moved to China. He said that he likes to encourage empathy and compassion between people through art. By up-cycling items from the past, people can see the value in them again as well as their potential for transformation.
Redic will begin touring the "Rubies in the Rubble" exhibition in 12 cities in Europe next year. He expects to bring what he found and cherished in Shanghai to an expanded horizon.
Exhibition info:
Date: Through January 29, 10am-7pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Yue Space, C3 (Gate 7), Shanghai Culture Square
Address: 225 Shaanxi Rd S.
陕西南路225号