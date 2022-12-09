Entertainment venues and tourist spots free of PCR and code checks

No PCR or health code checks will be required at entertainment sites and tourism spots, including cinemas, across the country.

No PCR or health code checks will be required at entertainment sites and tourist spots, including cinemas, across the country, according to a new guideline released by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

Apart from health code check on tourist guides before their services, other COVID-related checks and PCR testing requirements for entertainment sites and tourist spots have been scrapped, the ministry said.

The applicable sites include scenic spots, travel agencies, Internet bars, entertainment venues, cinemas, theaters and other performance venues, as well as live action role-play games.