Feature / Art & Culture

The Marble Hall (Part 2): The most precious gift for children

  20:27 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0
The Kadoories' former home became the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace in 1953 under the advice of Madam Soong, founder of the institute.
  20:27 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0

Shot by Yang Shihu. Edited by Tang Dafei. Subtitles by Li Jiaohao and Ying Wei.

In downtown Shanghai stands a white building named Marble Hall. With the look of the Louvre in Paris, it has a neoclassical style that's perfectly proportioned and exquisitely decorated. It is now the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace.

In 1924, the new residence of Jewish tycoon Elly Kardoorie was completed. The press called it "the most beautiful stately home in Shanghai."

Covering an area of 15,000 square meters and 3,300 square meters indoors with more than 20 rooms, the mansion was the most splendid residence among Shanghai's modern architecture. It was built on a lavish scale. Italian marble was everywhere with 150 tons of it altogether. Marbles are lavishly used in this house, but the work had been executed with wonderful good taste.

The Kadoories' former home became the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace in 1953 under the advice of Madam Soong Ching Ling, founder of the institute. Marble Hall became the most precious gift for the children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
