Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to take entertaining third-place play-off in World Cup

Anyone who says that the play-off for third place should be gone away with because nobody wants to play it, would be well advised to watch a replay of the entertaining game produced by Croatia and Morocco on Saturday night.

Croatia were the well-deserved winners after first half goals from Josko Gvardiol and Mislac Orsic gave them a 2-1 lead to repeat their third-place finish from 1998, and the reactions from both teams and fans show that the result of this game did matter a lot.

Both coaches named competitive sides, with Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic starting for Croatia, while Sofiane Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco a familiar looking line-up.

It was completely different from the cagey 0-0 draw when the two teams kicked off the tournament almost a month ago, with Morocco keeper. Yassine Bouno almost put a clearance into his own net under pressure, before two quickfire goals made it 1-1 before 10 minutes were on the clock.

Croatia opened the scoring with a free kick that went straight from the training ground to the pitch, with Perisic heading a free kick across goal for Gvardiol to score with a diving header in the seventh minute.

Two minutes later, Achraf Dari took advantage of the deflected ball off Modric after Hakim Ziyech's in-swinging free kick, making it 1-1 for Morocco with a free header.

Both teams were playing with relative freedom and control from end to end: Modric's effort had Bouno saving and scrambling to clear from Perisic, while at the other end Achraf and Ziyech combined for Achraf's cross to just evade En-Nesyri.

Croatia retook the lead in the 42nd minute after Morocco failed to clear their lines after a move involving Modric and Lovro Majer broke down.

The ball fell to Mislav Orsic, who curled the ball in off the post from an angle using his instep and left Bono stranded.

The Croatians started the second half strongly, with Orsic's shot deflected into the side netting and Majer's cross deflected away from the onrushing Kramaric.

Kramaric had to leave the match with a muscle problem, while Dari and Jawad El Yamiq also limped off for Morocco as the game and the tournament took their toll, with the match becoming scrappier as a result.

With five defenders now sidelined for Morocco, Amrabat had to drop into the back four.

Modric, who was perhaps playing his last international game, was offering Croatia the control that Morocco were lacking. His side should have had a penalty when Gvardiol had his heel clipped in the Morocco area, but the referee and VAR ignored his claims.

The protests were still continuing as Morocco had their best chance of the match, when Dominik Livakovic came out to block En-Nesyri.

Kovacic had the chance to seal it for Croatia, but his shot wide from a narrow angle as his side still took a deserved win.