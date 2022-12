A saxophone quartet staged a concert in a square outside the Shanghai Concert Hall on Saturday underneath golden ginkgo trees.

The performance is part of the Shanghai City Lawn Concert for this season.

Local band "Ala Quartet" brought classical, tango and traditional Chinese music to fans.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai Concert Hall has been holding such outdoor concerts in the ginkgo season since 2013.

