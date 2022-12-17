Pudong consumption season features commercial, tourism and cultural events

Ti Gong

Pudong has released a list of ten Instagram-worthy malls to further boost consumption.

They are Shanghai IFC, Super Brand Mall, 1 Yaohan, Times Square, L+ Mall, Gala Bay, Century Link, 96 Plaza, Taikoo Li Qiantan and LaLaport, it was announced at the opening ceremony of Pudong's 2022 New Year's Eve Consumption Season held at MIFA 1862 on Friday.

The consumption season will last till February 2023, with about 118 commercial, tourism and cultural events on offer across the new area. The highlight will by a movie party at L+ Mall, a pop-up outdoor ice rink at LCM, a fairy-tale world created by artist Daniela Volpari at Shanghai IFC and a pet sports meeting at Kerry Parkside.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pudong has been achieving positive growth in its total retail sales of social consumer products since June.

In October, it hit 33.6 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion), with a year-on-year increase of 1.8 percent, up 3.3 percentage points than the city's level, statistics show.

The "debut economy," an economy backed by the opening of first stores, seems to have greatly fueled Pudong's commerce.

By December this year, Pudong has introduced more than 200 first stores, including two first global and Asian stores and 22 first Chinese stores such as Ambush, Zimmermann and Linda Farrow.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Viewed by geographic position, Taikoo Li Qiantan, Super Brand Mall and Shanghai IFC were most favored by brands to open first stores.

Xu Weijie, general manager of the Super Grand Mall, told Shanghai Daily that after the COVID-19 restrictions loosened, their sales bounced back t and performed better than the same period last year.

According to Cao Lei, deputy director of the Pudong Commission of Commerce, they plan to create more landmarks in Pudong through urban renewal, which will also be part of building itself into an international shopping center.

Ti Gong

"The first site is likely to be the B&T Home and Metro supermarket in Huamu area," Cao told Shanghai Daily.



"In the future, they may be rebuilt underground with a new shopping mall, or office building, or serviced apartment being built on the ground. That can improve land utilization."

The Pacific Digital Plaza on Zhangyang Road, which has been vacant for years, will also be a major site involved in this project, as well as an old shopping complex, New Land Plaza.