Dream comes true with 'Red Mansions' concert

A memorial concert to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the birth of the popular TV series "A Dream of Red Mansions" is being held this weekend.

A memorial concert to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the birth of the popular TV series "A Dream of Red Mansions" is being held at Shanghai Culture Square this weekend.

First broadcast in 1987, the series has been rated as one of the best adaptations of the Chinese literary classic.

Produced by Shaanxi Grand Theater, the concert features nearly 20 major actors and actresses who starred in the TV Series. They include Ouyang Fenqiang who played the lead role of Jia Baoyu; Yuan Mei who played the role of Xi Ren; as well as Deng Jie who played Wang Xifeng.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Opera House Symphony Orchestra and the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra will perform songs from the series under the lead of young conductor Zhang Chengjie. They will be joined by famed actor Zhang Guoli and soprano Wu Bixia.

"The 1987 version of 'A Dream of Red Mansions' has been a classic for three generations of audiences," said Fei Yuanhong, vice general manager of Shanghai Culture Square. "This is a rare gathering. It's not easy to gather so many performers in Shanghai amid the pandemic."

All the songs and music featured in the TV series were created by composer Wang Liping, who spent four years polishing the 13 songs.

Ti Gong

"Each song was an exquisite piece," said Gao Hongliang, who played the role of Jia Lian in the TV series. "Wang spent four years on the songs, and we actors spent four years on studying the characters. That's how the 1987 TV series have become a classic."

The songs will be presented in the forms of orchestral music, solo and chorus during the concert.

Performance info:



Dates: December 17, 7:30pm; December 18, 2pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1,280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square (上海文化广场)

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. (复兴中路597号)