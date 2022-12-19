﻿
News / Sport

Argentina win thrilling World Cup final on penalties

Xinhua
  02:30 UTC+8, 2022-12-19       0
Argentina won possibly the greatest World Cup final ever after a penalty shootout that followed a 3-3 draw after extra time here on Sunday.
Xinhua
  02:30 UTC+8, 2022-12-19       0
Argentina win thrilling World Cup final on penalties

Argentina players celebrate the fourth and winning penalty by Gonzalo Montiel in the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Argentina won possibly the greatest World Cup final ever after a penalty shootout that followed a 3-3 draw after extra time here on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, but Emiliano Martinez's save from Kingsley Coman's spot-kick in the shootout was decisive with Aurelien Tchouameni also firing wide for the French, who had twice come back after looking out of the game.

Messi opened the scoring with a 23rd-minute penalty after Ousmane Dembele clipped Angel Di Maria's heel.

Di Maria doubled their lead in the 36th minute, finishing off an excellent team goal from a perfect counter-attack.

Argentina looked to be in complete control, and the French didn't even have a shot until the 67th minute when Randal Kolo Muani headed well wide.

Mbappe gave France a lifeline with an 80th-minute penalty after Nicolas Otamendi bundled over Kolo Muani, and a minute later he equalized with a thumping volley from Coman's clipped pass.

Mbappe went close to a third before 90 minutes were up, but his shot was deflected over and the match went into extra time.

Messi put Argentina back in front in the 108th minute, firing home from close range after Hugo Lloris had done well to block a shot from Argentina substitute Lautaro Martinez, but Mbappe equalized again from the penalty spot after his shot was blocked by Gonzalo Montiel's arm.

Emiliano then saved from Kolo Muani with virtually the last kick of the game to take the final to penalties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     