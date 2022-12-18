TCM advice for COVID-19 prevention and control

Traditional Chinese Medicine can play an important role in the battle against COVID-19.

It is focused on the principle that infections can be prevented by strengthening the body's immune system. TCM has been proven to be effective.

If you become infected by COVID-19, there is no need to be overly worried or anxious, and TCM can help treat the symptoms.

Here, doctors from Jiahui International Hospital and Shuguang Hospital give guidance.

Shuguang Hospital has issued the guideline for TCM COVID prevention and control at home.

Prevention:

Medication

Medicinal tea

Ingredients: 9g raw astragalus, 5g honeysuckle, and 3g patchouli.

Instructions: Soak ingredients in boiling water, and drink as much as possible throughout the day.

It is suitable for preventive use by the general population.

Yupingfeng granules

Instructions: Take 5g three times a day.

It is suitable for preventive use for anyone prone to physical weakness, spontaneous sweating, and an aversion to cold and drafts.

Exercise

For example, Tai Chi, Baduanjin, etc.

Carry out moderate exercise and get enough rest. It is important to choose an exercise that is suited to your condition.

Acupoint massage

Massage on Hegu, Yingxiang and Fengchi acupoints are suggested.

Hegu is located between the base of thumb and index finger, on the back of hand.

Yingxiang is located next to the midpoint of the outer edge of the nostril.

Fengchi is located where the base of the skull meets the top of the neck, next to the tendons of the trapezius musucle.

Maintain a balanced diet

Eat three meals a day. Each meal should be light and easy to digest and contain a variety of different food types, including grains, high-quality protein foods, fresh fruits, and vegetables. It is also important to drink plenty of water.

If you have symptoms such as loss of appetite, abdominal bloating, and constipation, you can adjust your diet under the guidance of a doctor. For example, include foods such as radish, yam, barley, chrysanthemum, lotus leaf, and wax gourd.

Maintain a routine

It is important to balance work and rest.

Ensure you get adequate sleep.

Adjust your clothing to the climate and temperature.

Focus on emotional stability

Try to maintain a good nature, avoid getting angry.

Treatment:

For patients with mild and common symptoms, immediate intervention with Traditional Chinese Medicine can improve a fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, as well as various other symptoms, and can also shorten the duration of the disease. It can also prevent symptoms from becoming severe.

TCM medication for adult

Symptoms:





Fever, aversion to drafts and cold temperatures, muscle aches, dry throat, sore throat, fatigue, nasal congestion, runny nose, or cough.

Recommended Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Medications that work to dispel wind and relieve symptoms. Suggested medications include Shufeng Jiedu capsules or granules, Jing Fangbaidu granules, Zhengchaihuyin granules.

Symptoms:





Sore throat, fever, muscle aches, fatigue, or cough.

Recommended Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Lianhua Qingwen capsules or granules, Liushen pills or capsules, Lanqin syrup.

Symptoms:

Cough.

Recommended Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Medicines that relieve the lungs and cough, such as Jizhi syrup, Xuanfei relieving cough mixture.

Symptoms:

Fatigue and gastrointestinal discomfort, such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Recommended Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Medications that dispel dampness and relieve symptoms, such as Huoxiangzhengqi capsules, pills, or syrup, Zhengqi pills. For patients experiencing constipation, Fangfeng Tongsheng pills or granules are recommended.

TCM medication for children

Please note: Children's conditions may change rapidly. Please be aware of any changes, and seek medical treatment if necessary.

Symptoms:





Aversion to cold temperatures, fever, and muscle aches.

Recommended Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Xiaoer Chaigui Tuire granules, Xiaoer Fengreqing syrup.

Symptoms:

Fever, sore throat, and cough.

Recommended Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Jinzhen oral liquid, Qingfei syrup for children.

Symptoms:

Fever, lack of appetite, abdominal bloating, bad breath, and constipation.

Recommended Traditional Chinese Medicine:

Jian'er Qingjie liquid, Xiaoer Chiqiao Qingre granules.

Treatment for high risk individuals:

This includes infants, very young children, breastfeeding women, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with underlying diseases.

It is recommended that these individuals use Traditional Chinese Medication under the guidance of a Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner using an online consultation.