France's Kylian Mbappe wins World Cup Golden Boot with 8 goals in Qatar

France striker Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot for the 2022 World Cup.

The France striker's hat-trick in the final took his tally of goals to eight in the tournament and means he has now scored 12 goals in the two World Cups he has disputed in his career.

As well as his hat-trick in the final, the first since Sir Geoff Hurst's in the 1966 final, Mbappe also scored twice against Poland in the last-16, twice against Denmark in France's second Group D match and once in their 4-1 win over Australia in their first game in Qatar.

Mbappe's eight goals are the highest number of goals in the World Cup finals since Ronaldo scored the same number for Brazil in 2002. One has to go back 52 years to find a player who scored a bigger total, with West Germany's Gerd Muller netting 10 in Mexico 1970.

Leo Messi was the runner-up with seven goals, while Julian Alvarez (Argentina) and Olivier Giroud (France) ended the tournament with four goals each.