China's Wang, Chen bring home two more golds at Diving World Cup

Xinhua

Olympic synchro champion Wang Zongyuan and world champion Chen Yiwen claimed victories in the men's and women's 3m springboards at the 2023 World Aquatics Diving World Cup on Saturday.

Chen, a double winner at the 2022 World Championships, earned 83.70 points in her forward 3 1/2 somersaults and celebrated a new personal best of 392.70 for the title.

Her compatriot Chang Yani finished second in 336.55 and Sayaka Mikami of Japan took the bronze medal in 302.30, beating Grace Reid of Britain by 2.1 points.

"I was happy with my result since it was my first time scoring over 390 points. It was also my best performance in recent two years. I could have joined the 400 Club if I had done better in my second dive backwards 2 1/2 somersaults. The victory has brought me more confidence," said 23-year-old Chen.

Wang, the first ever triple gold medalist at a single World Championships in 2022, snatched the highest score of 104.50 points for his last dive forward 4 1/4 somersaults and sealed his victory in 553.15, followed by Jack Laugher of Britain in 442.95 and Germany's Moritz Wesemann in 438.70.

"After yesterday's synchro event, I relaxed and became more used to the full-house cheering crowds. I began to enjoy the competition with the other top divers. No pressure, but full of energy, I gave it all on my last dive," Wang said.

Olympic champion Quan Hongchan will battle against teammate Chen Yuxi on the women's 10m platform for the fourth time. Quan was crowned at the Tokyo Olympic Games while Chen registered two consecutive victories at the World Championships in Budapest and World Cup in 2022.

In the men's 10m platform, local favorite Yang Hao will clash with 16-year-old Rikuto Tamai of Japan. The mixed team event will also take place on Sunday.

A total of 63 elite divers compete in the three-day World Cup.