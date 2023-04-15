﻿
News / Sport

China's Wang, Chen bring home two more golds at Diving World Cup

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Wang Zongyuan and world champion Chen Yiwen claimed victories in the men's and women's 3m springboards respectively at the 2023 World Aquatics Diving World Cup here on Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
China's Wang, Chen bring home two more golds at Diving World Cup
Xinhua

Chen Yiwen (left) and Chang Yani embrace after the competition on April 15.

Olympic synchro champion Wang Zongyuan and world champion Chen Yiwen claimed victories in the men's and women's 3m springboards at the 2023 World Aquatics Diving World Cup on Saturday.

Chen, a double winner at the 2022 World Championships, earned 83.70 points in her forward 3 1/2 somersaults and celebrated a new personal best of 392.70 for the title.

Her compatriot Chang Yani finished second in 336.55 and Sayaka Mikami of Japan took the bronze medal in 302.30, beating Grace Reid of Britain by 2.1 points.

"I was happy with my result since it was my first time scoring over 390 points. It was also my best performance in recent two years. I could have joined the 400 Club if I had done better in my second dive backwards 2 1/2 somersaults. The victory has brought me more confidence," said 23-year-old Chen.

Wang, the first ever triple gold medalist at a single World Championships in 2022, snatched the highest score of 104.50 points for his last dive forward 4 1/4 somersaults and sealed his victory in 553.15, followed by Jack Laugher of Britain in 442.95 and Germany's Moritz Wesemann in 438.70.

"After yesterday's synchro event, I relaxed and became more used to the full-house cheering crowds. I began to enjoy the competition with the other top divers. No pressure, but full of energy, I gave it all on my last dive," Wang said.

Olympic champion Quan Hongchan will battle against teammate Chen Yuxi on the women's 10m platform for the fourth time. Quan was crowned at the Tokyo Olympic Games while Chen registered two consecutive victories at the World Championships in Budapest and World Cup in 2022.

In the men's 10m platform, local favorite Yang Hao will clash with 16-year-old Rikuto Tamai of Japan. The mixed team event will also take place on Sunday.

A total of 63 elite divers compete in the three-day World Cup.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     