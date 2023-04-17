﻿
News / Sport

China sweeps 9 golds at Diving World Cup in Xi'an

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-17       0
Chinese divers swept all nine gold medals on offer at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup.
Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-17       0
China sweeps 9 golds at Diving World Cup in Xi'an
Xinhua

China wins the team event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, on Sunday.

Chinese divers swept all nine gold medals on offer at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup after Chen Yuxi, Yang Hao and a quartet team taking victories from the women's and men's 10m platform and the team event on Sunday.

China topped the medal tally with nine gold and two silver medals, followed by Britain with 0-5-2 and Germany 0-1-4.

China's Olympic champion Quan Hongchan, 16, topped the preliminary in the women's 10m platform with 438.90 points while Chen finished second 427.05.

But their rankings were switched in the final which saw Chen lead for most of the competition, winning 431.20 for the title despite a mistake on the 207C (back 3 1/2 somersaults tuck).

Quan made two big mistakes in the final and had to settle for the silver in 423.50. Andrea Sendolini Sirieix of Britain rewrote her new personal best of 360.30 for bronze.

"I seldom made such a big mistake in the 207C. But in general, I performed pretty well, especially in the other four dives," Chen said.

"On the other hand, I was satisfied that I kept unbeaten streak against Quan in recent competitions. Our positive rivalry is the motivation for me," shea added.

Yang Hao, a Xi'an native, improved his 10m platform score from 531.45 in the preliminary to 574.40 in the final. En route to his victory, Yang received seven full marks for an event-high 111 points in the 109C (forward 4 1/2 somersaults tuck) as well a 108 points in the 207B (backward 3 1/2 somersaults pike).

"The perfect marks boosted my confidence. I should do better in my last dive. Now I'm looking forward to the next World Cup in Montreal," Yang said.

17-year-old Oleksii Sereda of Ukraine was the runner-up in 518.30 and the 16-year-old Japanese Rikuto Tamai, runner-up in the Budapest worlds, placed third with 433.80, edging Timo Barthel of Germany off the podium by 0.9 points.

In the team event, China came from behind to win in 469.35, with Germany and Britain finishing second and third respectively.

A total of 63 elite divers from 13 teams competed at the first stop of the Diving World Cup in Xi'an. The second stop moves to Montreal, Canada, from May 5-7 and the Super Final will take place in Berlin, Germany, from August 4-6.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     