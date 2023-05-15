World's top archers in Shanghai for the second leg of the Archery World Cup

Over 400 archers and coaches from 40 countries and regions will compete in the Shanghai leg of the 2023 Archery World Cup from May 16 to 21.

The Shanghai competition, which is making a comeback after three years, is the second stop of this year's Archery World Cup and is a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Archery World Cup Final will be held in Mexico in September, and the winners in Shanghai are guaranteed an automatic berth to the final.

"The Archery World Cup's annual stop in China has been absent for three years, and we are delighted that the Shanghai stage has been restored to the international calendar," said World Archery's secretary general Tom Dielen.

Dielen also announced that the Shanghai leg of the Archery World Cup will be hosted annually until 2027.

The 2023 Archery World Cup began in Antalya, Turkey, in April. After stopping in Shanghai, the archers will head to the Colombian city of Medellin in June and the French capital of Paris in August before the tournament comes to a close in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Ten disciplines, including men's and women's compound and recurve competitions for singles, teams, and mixed teams, are scheduled for the Shanghai event.

Yuanshen Stadium in Pudong will host the qualifying and elimination rounds from May 16 to May 19. The Lujiazui area, also in Pudong, will host the final when more than 340 seats will be made accessible to spectators.

Olympic gold medalists from the Tokyo Games, Mete Gazoz of Turkey and San An of South Korea, as well as world No. 1, Marcus D'Almeida of Brazil, world No. 2, Woojin Kim of South Korea, and 18-year-old rising star Penny Healey of England, are among the well-known archers competing in Shanghai.

A squad of eight archers from China will compete in both the men's and women's recurve competitions.