﻿
News / Sport

World's top archers in Shanghai for the second leg of the Archery World Cup

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0
Over 400 archers and coaches from 40 countries and regions will compete in the Shanghai leg of the 2023 Archery World Cup from May 16 to 21.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0

More than 400 archers and coaches from over 40 countries and regions have assembled in Shanghai for the 2023 Archery World Cup, which runs from May 16 to 21.

The Shanghai competition, which is making a comeback after three years, is the second stop of this year's Archery World Cup and is a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Archery World Cup Final will be held in Mexico in September, and the winners in Shanghai are guaranteed an automatic berth to the final.

World's top archers in Shanghai for the second leg of the Archery World Cup
Ti Gong

Shanghai last hosted the Archery World Cup in 2019.

"The Archery World Cup's annual stop in China has been absent for three years, and we are delighted that the Shanghai stage has been restored to the international calendar," said World Archery's secretary general Tom Dielen.

Dielen also announced that the Shanghai leg of the Archery World Cup will be hosted annually until 2027.

The 2023 Archery World Cup began in Antalya, Turkey, in April. After stopping in Shanghai, the archers will head to the Colombian city of Medellin in June and the French capital of Paris in August before the tournament comes to a close in Hermosillo, Mexico.

World's top archers in Shanghai for the second leg of the Archery World Cup
Ti Gong

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen speaks at the opening of the Shanghai leg of the 2023 Archery World Cup on Monday.

Ten disciplines, including men's and women's compound and recurve competitions for singles, teams, and mixed teams, are scheduled for the Shanghai event.

Yuanshen Stadium in Pudong will host the qualifying and elimination rounds from May 16 to May 19. The Lujiazui area, also in Pudong, will host the final when more than 340 seats will be made accessible to spectators.

Olympic gold medalists from the Tokyo Games, Mete Gazoz of Turkey and San An of South Korea, as well as world No. 1, Marcus D'Almeida of Brazil, world No. 2, Woojin Kim of South Korea, and 18-year-old rising star Penny Healey of England, are among the well-known archers competing in Shanghai.

A squad of eight archers from China will compete in both the men's and women's recurve competitions.

World's top archers in Shanghai for the second leg of the Archery World Cup
Ti Gong

China will have eight archers at the Shanghai stop of the 2023 Archery World Cup.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     