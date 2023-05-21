﻿
News / Sport

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0
The two-day 2023 Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open concluded on Sunday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0
Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

Enjoying the fun of cycling

After fierce competition, three cyclists from Mongolia and Thailand topped out in the 88-kilometer road race which was part of one of the biggest and most influential cycling races in the Yangtze River Delta region on Sunday.

The two-day 2023 Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open, held in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, enabled amateurs, professional cyclists, and spectators from home and abroad to enjoy the fun of cycling and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone.

"Ride Like a Pro," Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, and one of the world's top three road cycling races, has become a grand festival for cycling enthusiasts in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

A glory moment on Sunday.

The thrilling 88-kilometer circuit started from Dianshan Lake Avenue and Yuandang ecological area, and passed by Zhujiajiao Watertown, Taipu River and the "Watertown Parlor" in the demonstration zone.

The route has been continuously improved and upgraded, providing a safer and more challenging cycling experience for top cyclists, the organizer said.

The winning time in the 88-kilometer road race was 1:57:15.982, with Tegshbayar Batsaikhan from Mongolia taking the crown and 25,000 yuan (US$3,567).

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

Ready to take off

"It is the first time that I participated in such a great cycling race in Shanghai and I am excited to top out," said Batsaikhan. "The race was fierce and it's a very nice experience to win."

Kongphob Thimachai from Thailand finished the race in the second with a time of 1:57:16.312.

"The route is beautiful, and I was warmly welcomed by people in Shanghai," he said. "I enjoyed the race and am happy."

This year's event comprised circuit races with various competition groups.

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

The winner.

It is the third time that Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open has been successfully run in Qingpu.

In alignment with the national strategy of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, it is dedicated to creating a highly influential cycling event and featured festival in the region.

The race is expected to encourage an ecology-and-health-oriented outdoor cycling sports, the organizer said.

It also showcased the vitality of the demonstration zone.

As part of the sports feast, a variety of activities such as a food market, yoga and band performances were held.

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

Leisure time on Sunday.

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

Getting into gear

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

All set.

Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery
Ti Gong

Passing through a scenic landscape.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
Dianshan Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     