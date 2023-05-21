Fun of combining cycling and beautiful scenery

Ti Gong

After fierce competition, three cyclists from Mongolia and Thailand topped out in the 88-kilometer road race which was part of one of the biggest and most influential cycling races in the Yangtze River Delta region on Sunday.

The two-day 2023 Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open, held in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, enabled amateurs, professional cyclists, and spectators from home and abroad to enjoy the fun of cycling and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone.

"Ride Like a Pro," Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, and one of the world's top three road cycling races, has become a grand festival for cycling enthusiasts in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong

The thrilling 88-kilometer circuit started from Dianshan Lake Avenue and Yuandang ecological area, and passed by Zhujiajiao Watertown, Taipu River and the "Watertown Parlor" in the demonstration zone.

The route has been continuously improved and upgraded, providing a safer and more challenging cycling experience for top cyclists, the organizer said.

The winning time in the 88-kilometer road race was 1:57:15.982, with Tegshbayar Batsaikhan from Mongolia taking the crown and 25,000 yuan (US$3,567).

Ti Gong

"It is the first time that I participated in such a great cycling race in Shanghai and I am excited to top out," said Batsaikhan. "The race was fierce and it's a very nice experience to win."

Kongphob Thimachai from Thailand finished the race in the second with a time of 1:57:16.312.

"The route is beautiful, and I was warmly welcomed by people in Shanghai," he said. "I enjoyed the race and am happy."

This year's event comprised circuit races with various competition groups.

Ti Gong

It is the third time that Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open has been successfully run in Qingpu.

In alignment with the national strategy of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, it is dedicated to creating a highly influential cycling event and featured festival in the region.

The race is expected to encourage an ecology-and-health-oriented outdoor cycling sports, the organizer said.

It also showcased the vitality of the demonstration zone.

As part of the sports feast, a variety of activities such as a food market, yoga and band performances were held.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong