'Let's Move' on Olympic Day 2023 in Beijing

  21:42 UTC+8, 2023-06-23       0
Tons of Olympians and hundreds and thousands of fans celebrated the Olympic Day 2023 on Friday, June 23, around the world under the theme of "Let's Move."
Pau Gasol, Allyson Felix and many other Olympians launched a 30-minute workout each on every Olympic channel and social platform to lead and encourage fans to do exercise every day.

Public health is the centerpiece of the year and the World Health Organization also joins in to help people have a more active and healthy lifestyle.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on the Olympic Day, "When we do sport, we live by our new Olympic motto: Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together. This is the beauty of sport: it inspires the world to move, and it brings us all together - as friends and as a community, no matter where we are or how we choose to move."

The Olympic Day, established in 1948, is a global celebration of sport and takes place on 23 June each year to commemorate the day the IOC was founded in 1894 - the birth of the modern Olympic Games.

According to the IOC, over 150 National Olympic Committees across five continents are hosting Olympic Day celebrations - with around five million people expected to participate.

Twenty-four iconic buildings around the world will also light up in the Olympic colors or the "Let's Move" logo to shed a spotlight on this global activity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

