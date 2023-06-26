﻿
China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship

China's Yin Ruoning won the Women's PGA Championship for her first major title at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey on Sunday.
Yin Ruoning of China poses for a photo with the trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

China's Yin Ruoning won the Women's PGA Championship for her first major title at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey on Sunday.

The 20-year-old became only the second player from the Chinese mainland to win a major championship after Feng Shanshan, who grabbed the 2012 women's PGA title.

Yin bagged the 1.5 million US dollars top prize after she finished at 8-under 276, beating Japan's Yuka Saso by one stroke.

"When I was on the 18th tee and I saw the leaderboard, and I know I have one-shot lead, but after the tee shot, I saw Yuka make an incredible birdie here, and I know I have to make birdie at this hole to win the championship. I'm glad I did it," said Yin.

"Today, I didn't think too much. My goal was just no three-putts because the last couple days I made five bogeys, and four of them is made by three-putts. Today just no three-putts," said the Shanghai native.

Fellow Chinese player Lin Xiyu added gloss to Yin's victory by finishing third on 278, along with Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, American Megan Khang and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow.

Feng Shanshan heaped praise on her young compatriots.

"Yin, congratulations on your victory, a grand slam victory!" said Feng on her Weibo account. "And congratulations also go to Lin Xiyu to take third place."

"They are composed, ambitious, intelligent and focused on their goals. No words are too complimentary for these excellent girls! More Chinese girls have become top athletes and are competitive enough to win, demonstrating the power of a young generation. You are the hope of Chinese golf and I am proud of you," she said.

Source: Xinhua
