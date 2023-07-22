Australia's Rousseau wins men's 10m platform to dash China's hopes of cleansweep

Australia's Cassiel Rousseau claimed the men's 10m platform title on Saturday to stop China from a clean sweep of all diving gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships.

Australia's Cassiel Rousseau claimed the men's 10m platform title on Saturday to stop China from a clean sweep of all diving gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships.

China, who has won all other 12 diving events, still managed to secure the silver and bronze.

Rousseau, who was fourth in last year's Budapest worlds, pulled ahead after the fifth dive when previous round leader Lian Junjie's poor execution of 207B - back 3.5 somersaults pike - earned only 70.20 points.

Before the final round, Rousseau had built a lead of 1.05 points over second-placed Kyle Kothari of Britain. Lian was third with 8.50 points adrift.

In the final round, Rousseau and Lian, who uncorked the same dive, both earned 98.05 points, which was enough for Rousseau to seal the victory with a total of 520.85 points.

Lian took silver in 512.35 and his Chinese teammate Yang Hao finished third in 504.00. Kothari dropped to the fifth after he faltered in the last dive.