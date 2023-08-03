﻿
News / Sport

China sweeps 3 more diving golds at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
China swept three diving golds on offer on Thursday at the Chengdu Universiade, as both Wang Weiying and Yang Ling became the double-gold winners.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0

China swept three diving golds on offer on Thursday at the Chengdu Universiade, as both Wang Weiying and Yang Ling became the double-gold winners.

In the women's platform, Wang bagged the gold with 358.20 points. Her compatriot Zhang Rui finished second on 337.95 points, and Sophia McAfee from the United States took the bronze medal with 281.40.

In the mixed synchronized 3m springboard, Wang and Yang collected a winning total of 328.20 points, followed by Brazil's Rodrigues Martins and Rafael Silva, and Japan's Hana Konda and Shuta Yamada.

Four pairs competed in the men's synchronized 10m platform final. Yang and teammate Huang Zigan claimed the victory with 461.22 points, nearly 80 points ahead of runners-up Lou Massenberg and Tom Waldsteiner from Germany. Japan's Yamada and Reo Nishida took the bronze.

Wang, a student of South China University of Technology, said she was excited to get two golds.

"It's my first time competing in mixed synchronized events and also my first time pairing with Yang Ling, but we cooperated very well," said Wang after her victory.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     