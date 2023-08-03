China sweeps 3 more diving golds at Chengdu Universiade

China swept three diving golds on offer on Thursday at the Chengdu Universiade, as both Wang Weiying and Yang Ling became the double-gold winners.

In the women's platform, Wang bagged the gold with 358.20 points. Her compatriot Zhang Rui finished second on 337.95 points, and Sophia McAfee from the United States took the bronze medal with 281.40.

In the mixed synchronized 3m springboard, Wang and Yang collected a winning total of 328.20 points, followed by Brazil's Rodrigues Martins and Rafael Silva, and Japan's Hana Konda and Shuta Yamada.

Four pairs competed in the men's synchronized 10m platform final. Yang and teammate Huang Zigan claimed the victory with 461.22 points, nearly 80 points ahead of runners-up Lou Massenberg and Tom Waldsteiner from Germany. Japan's Yamada and Reo Nishida took the bronze.

Wang, a student of South China University of Technology, said she was excited to get two golds.

"It's my first time competing in mixed synchronized events and also my first time pairing with Yang Ling, but we cooperated very well," said Wang after her victory.