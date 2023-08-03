China claims women's team title in artistic gymnastics

China grabbed another gold in artistic gymnastics women's team final with 163.029 points at the Chengdu Universiade, while Japan got the silver medal and Spain took bronze.

China's team consists of Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Wei Xiaoyuan, Du Siyu and Zhang Jin, while defending champion Japan featured Kohane Ushioku, Shoko Miyata, Kokoro Fukasawa, Chiaki Hatakeda and Ayaka Sakaguchi.

China's women started the final in the second subdivision from uneven bars, and topped the team ranking with 163.029 points. Japan was in the third subdivision, finishing second on 160.663 points.

China showed dominance in their strong rotations of uneven bars and balance beam. However, back-to-back uneven bars world champion Wei, who represents Beijing Sport University, was not on form, failing to register an effective score to the team's total in the two events.

Japan lost their advantage on the vault due to constant mistakes made on the uneven bars, and didn't catch up in rotations of balance beam and floor exercise.

Spain's gymnasts gave impressive performances in the vault and floor exercise, as the team finished third on 146.431 points.

"We really enjoyed the competition today. My teammates and I had a great time, and I'm happy to give a stable performance," said Luo Huan from Wuhan Sports University, who has also qualified for the all-around final with Ou Yushan from Beijing Sport University.