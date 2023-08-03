﻿
News / Sport

China claims women's team title in artistic gymnastics

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
China grabbed another gold in artistic gymnastics women's team final with 163.029 points at the Chengdu Universiade, while Japan got the silver medal and Spain took bronze.
Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0

China grabbed another gold in artistic gymnastics women's team final with 163.029 points at the Chengdu Universiade here on Thursday, while Japan got the silver medal and Spain took bronze.

China's team consists of Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Wei Xiaoyuan, Du Siyu and Zhang Jin, while defending champion Japan featured Kohane Ushioku, Shoko Miyata, Kokoro Fukasawa, Chiaki Hatakeda and Ayaka Sakaguchi.

China's women started the final in the second subdivision from uneven bars, and topped the team ranking with 163.029 points. Japan was in the third subdivision, finishing second on 160.663 points.

China showed dominance in their strong rotations of uneven bars and balance beam. However, back-to-back uneven bars world champion Wei, who represents Beijing Sport University, was not on form, failing to register an effective score to the team's total in the two events.

Japan lost their advantage on the vault due to constant mistakes made on the uneven bars, and didn't catch up in rotations of balance beam and floor exercise.

Spain's gymnasts gave impressive performances in the vault and floor exercise, as the team finished third on 146.431 points.

"We really enjoyed the competition today. My teammates and I had a great time, and I'm happy to give a stable performance," said Luo Huan from Wuhan Sports University, who has also qualified for the all-around final with Ou Yushan from Beijing Sport University.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Zhang Jin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     