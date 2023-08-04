﻿
News / Sport

Chengdu Universiade | Day 6: China strengthens lead at halfway point

Xinhua
  09:55 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0
China strengthened its lead on the medal table with 13 more golds as the Chengdu Universiade reached the midway point on Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:55 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0

China strengthened its lead on the medal table with 13 more golds as the Chengdu Universiade reached the midway point on Thursday.

Chinese athletes collected four Sanda golds, with Indonesian athletes taking the remaining two in the men's and women's 52kg categories. As the Wushu competition concluded on the sixth competition day, China collected 11 golds out of a total of 20 on offer.

Following a gold medal in the artistic gymnastics men's team, China added another in the women's team event. Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Wei Xiaoyuan, Du Siyu and Zhang Jin scored a total of 163.029 points, to see China finish ahead of defending champions Japan and Spain.

In an all-Chinese table tennis mixed doubles final, Liu Dingshuo and Qian Tianyi beat Xue Fei and Wang Xiaotong 4-1.

"We are so familiar with Xue Fei and Wang Xiaotong that whoever would win the match depended on who did their best in the process," said Liu after the match.

China also pocketed gold medals in the men's triple jump, taekwondo men's 87kg and women's 73kg, women's 100m freestyle and three diving events.

In non-medal events, China reached the women's volleyball semifinals and the women's basketball final.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Zhang Jin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     