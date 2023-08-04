Chengdu Universiade | Day 6: China strengthens lead at halfway point

China strengthened its lead on the medal table with 13 more golds as the Chengdu Universiade reached the midway point on Thursday.

Chinese athletes collected four Sanda golds, with Indonesian athletes taking the remaining two in the men's and women's 52kg categories. As the Wushu competition concluded on the sixth competition day, China collected 11 golds out of a total of 20 on offer.

Following a gold medal in the artistic gymnastics men's team, China added another in the women's team event. Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Wei Xiaoyuan, Du Siyu and Zhang Jin scored a total of 163.029 points, to see China finish ahead of defending champions Japan and Spain.

In an all-Chinese table tennis mixed doubles final, Liu Dingshuo and Qian Tianyi beat Xue Fei and Wang Xiaotong 4-1.

"We are so familiar with Xue Fei and Wang Xiaotong that whoever would win the match depended on who did their best in the process," said Liu after the match.

China also pocketed gold medals in the men's triple jump, taekwondo men's 87kg and women's 73kg, women's 100m freestyle and three diving events.

In non-medal events, China reached the women's volleyball semifinals and the women's basketball final.