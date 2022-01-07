Alex at World University Games EP4: Enjoy basketball games
Alex is saying hello from Chengdu at World University Games again, and today he's going to watch a men's basketball game between the teams representing China and Chinese Taipei.
Alex is saying hello from Chengdu at World University Games again, and today he's going to watch a men's basketball game between the teams representing China and Chinese Taipei. Let's see how they perform.
