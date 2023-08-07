Diving bonds Malaysian Ong with more Chinese friends

﻿
As the eight-day diving tournament at the Chengdu Universiade finished on Monday, it is time for Ker Ying Ong from Malaysia and her good friends to bid farewell to each other.
Ker Ying Ong (right) and her teammate at the medal ceremony of women's synchronized 3m springboard with silver medals.

As the eight-day diving tournament at the Chengdu Universiade finished on Monday, it is time for Ker Ying Ong from Malaysia and her good friend, Chinese diver Zhang Rui, to bid farewell to each other.

"Diving made me more outgoing, and I made lots of friends through it," said Ong, who earned the silver in women's synchronized 3m springboard.

"We often joke with each other and only get serious while talking about diving skills," said Zhang, who won the silver in women's platform.

Ong and Zhang met more than a month ago when the Malaysian diving team went to Qinhuangdao, east China's Shandong Province, for training. Since then, Ong has been frequently chatting with Chinese athletes about diving skills.

Ong noticed that Chinese athletes jump very high after taking off. "So, I learned the rhythm on the springboard from them. And they also explained the details to me," Ong said, adding that she also applied these skills at the Universiade.

Despite the 21-year-old Malaysian girl only signing up for one event due to a shoulder injury, she was very satisfied with her performance.

"After the event, Zhang gave me a hug and congratulated me," Ong said.

In addition to Zhang, Ong also made many new friends during the tournament, but they will soon depart from Chengdu. "We believe we will meet again in the international competition soon," Ong said.

The young Malaysian diver also expressed regrets about the Chengdu Universiade. Because of her shyness, she did not take a photo with her idol Shi Tingmao, a two-time Olympic diving champion from China.

"Youth can express themselves and communicate with each other, which will greatly benefit them in their lives and sporting careers," Shi said at the post-match news conference, as the manager of the Chinese diving team at the Chengdu Universiade.

