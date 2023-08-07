Shanghai Masters on the way, ball boys and girls get ready

The Rolex Shanghai Masters held ball boy and girl selection events in Xi'an, Guangzhou and Shanghai; they will provide service for the elite tennis tournament in October.

With the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters approaching, a ball boy and girl selection event was held in Shanghai over the weekend, attracting hundreds of applicants aged between 12 and 22 years to get their tennis dreams fulfilled.

A lot of tennis players have the experience of attending competitive matches as ball boys and girls in the early stage of their career. For ordinary tennis followers, this is also a great opportunity to get close to their idols and enjoy the competition from a close range.

Ball boys and girls are responsible for managing the tennis balls and meeting players' needs during a match. They should have basic tennis knowledge, some amount of stamina, quick response, as well as the ability to adjust to changing circumstances on court.

During the selection process, the young applicants went through agility and tennis knowledge tests, and experienced ball catching and fetching after brief instructions. Those receiving higher marks from the instructors were invited to attend a concentrated training session in September to prepare themselves for this year's Rolex Shanghai Masters, which runs from October 2 to 15 .



"A qualified ball boy or ball girl should have good powers of observation," said three-time National Games winner Wu Di. The native player, now the head coach of the Shanghai Tennis Team, attended the selection event as a star guest.

"Some ball boys and girls can tell what a player needs by a simple look. Their cooperative ability with the referee and other ball boys and girls is also crucial," he added.

Wu told Shanghai Daily that his own ball boy experience dated back to 1998 when Shanghai hosted the Heineken Cup, which was considered the city's first world-class international tennis tournament.

"I had to go through several rounds of selections to become a ball boy. It was a great learning opportunity," recalled Wu. "I was provided with a totally different angle to watch a match, to feel the ball speed and observe players' strategy. Therefore, I was usually the first to arrive and last to leave, so as to spend as much time with the players as possible."

Wu has also taken part in the Shanghai Masters Cup as a ball boy, during which he made acquaintance with tennis professionals whom he would play against or work with in the latter part of his career.

"Given the development of tennis over the years, especially the fastened ball speed, ball boys and girls are facing more challenges," he noted. "But I'm sure that after training, they will learn how to protect themselves and present their best selves on court."

Thirteen-year-old Ling Yihan was among the Shanghai applicants for the ball girl selection. She has practised tennis for over 1-1/2 years.

"I applied to take part in the selection immediately when I saw the recruitment notice," Ling told Shanghai Daily. "I'm often attracted to tennis players' growth stories. It's just exciting to imagine being together with the world's top players on the same court."

Ling received a Grade A during the selection, and will be attending concentrated training in September for further skills.

The Shanghai selection is the third and final stop of this year's ball boy and ball girl selection event for the Roles Shanghai Masters. The previous two were held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province; and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

By now, public selection for this year's Shanghai Masters has concluded. For youngsters interested in selection, they can follow the tournament's official WeChat account "shatp1000" and wait for recruitment notice next summer.

After a three-year absence, the ATP 1000 tournament is returning with an expanded scale, including 96 players in the singles draw instead of the previous 56.

The tournament will be spread over two weekends, covering the National Day holiday. The upgrade of the Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District will guarantee an improved experience for players and audiences.

Beloved star player Roger Federer will also be invited under a "Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete" program to interact with local fans.

"This will become a Super Masters, as the total prize money reaches 10 million dollars, the highest in Asia," said tournament director Michael Luevano.

"I have been involved in finding new partners and sponsors for the tournament. We will together to present an upgraded Shanghai Masters for global fans."

The Rolex Shanghai Masters recently announced Red Bull as its prestige sponsor under a three-year deal. Supplies of the functional drink will be offered to players during the tournament to help them maintain their best form.