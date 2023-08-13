Top snooker players in the frame for Shanghai Masters

The world's top snooker players including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui and Judd Trump will compete in the tournament next month.

The world's top snooker players, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui and Judd Trump, will compete in the Shanghai Masters next month.

After a few years of absence, the tournament, from September 11 to 17, is making a return to the Shanghai Gymnasium. The venue has just completed its renovation and facility upgrade.

The lineup will be headed by the world's top 16 ranked players including beloved Ronnie "Rocket" O'Sullivan, veteran players Mark Wiliams, John Higgins, Mark Selby, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, as well as strong challengers Mark Allen and Luca Brecel.

Currently world's 15th-ranked Ding Junhui will lead the Chinese squad that includes Zhou Yuelong, Fan Zhengyi, Si Jiahui and Pang Junxu. Ding and 20-year-old Si will stage a Chinese derby on September 11 as the opening game.



O'Sullivan will start the tournament from the second round, taking on the winner between Allister Carter and a wildcard holder.

As an encouragement to the cultivation of young snooker players, Shanghai Masters has set aside four wildcards for U21 players who achieve good results in the CBSA China Snooker Youth Series competition which is held in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, this month.

Ticket information will be announced soon.