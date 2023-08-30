﻿
Wuhan Three Towns to face gravest crisis, says club official

Chinese Super League club Wuhan Three Towns is grappling with its most significant crisis since its establishment after its investors chose to halt further investment.
Chinese Super League club Wuhan Three Towns is grappling with its most significant crisis since its establishment after its investors chose to halt further investment, a senior club official has noted.

The CSL defending champions revealed in a statement Monday that their investors would cease any additional investment into the club after September 1.

Furthermore, they are aiming to transfer their entire stake in the club without any financial considerations, effectively offering it to potential buyers at no charge, as detailed in the statement.

The club's General Manager, Fang Silong, wasn't taken aback by the investors' decision.

"The investors proposed to cease investment in the club a long time ago, so the club teams and working staff are psychologically prepared for it," he said.

"We are facing the gravest crisis since the club was founded. We'll do our best to avoid relegation from the top flight," he said.

Fang elaborated that the investors, belonging to the real estate sector, opted to withdraw from the club due to their own survival challenges.

"The investors had to make a choice between the club and their own company, which is under massive pressure after running into operation difficulties," he said.

Currently, the club, reducing its spending, is in search of new investment to fund its CSL and Asian Champions League efforts, as pointed out by Fang.

