﻿
Biz / Auto

4 carmakers in S. Korea to recall some 213,000 vehicles

Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-08-30       0
Four domestic and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 213,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-08-30       0

Four domestic and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 213,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor will recall 159,212 units of Tucson for faulty direction indicators, 20,455 units of four models, including Palisade for defective oil pump control system, 19,755 units of Avante HEV for integrated control software error, and 271 units of Universe for retarder software error, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Kia Corp. will recall 2,782 units of Seltos for poor manufacturing of electric trunk support devices, 4,881 units of K5 for faulty oil pump control system and 33 units of Granbird for retarder software error.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 5,349 units of 13 models, including E250, for software error in the rear radar control system, while Porsche Korea will recall 1,054 units of Cayenne for inadequate safety standards in parking lights and emergency flashing lights.

Vehicle owners can visit repair and service centers to replace faulty parts free of charge.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     