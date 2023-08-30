4 carmakers in S. Korea to recall some 213,000 vehicles

Four domestic and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 213,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor will recall 159,212 units of Tucson for faulty direction indicators, 20,455 units of four models, including Palisade for defective oil pump control system, 19,755 units of Avante HEV for integrated control software error, and 271 units of Universe for retarder software error, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Kia Corp. will recall 2,782 units of Seltos for poor manufacturing of electric trunk support devices, 4,881 units of K5 for faulty oil pump control system and 33 units of Granbird for retarder software error.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 5,349 units of 13 models, including E250, for software error in the rear radar control system, while Porsche Korea will recall 1,054 units of Cayenne for inadequate safety standards in parking lights and emergency flashing lights.

Vehicle owners can visit repair and service centers to replace faulty parts free of charge.