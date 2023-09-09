China adds three golds at Asian Table Tennis Championships

China secured another three golds in the mixed doubles, men's doubles, and women's singles at the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

All finals for these events exclusively featured Chinese players.

Earlier in the day, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu outperformed their compatriots Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi in full games to advance to the women's singles final.

World No. 1 Sun took an early lead in the final with a 12-10 victory in the first game. However, Wang retaliated, winning two consecutive games 11-7, 11-8. While Sun claimed the fourth game 11-5, Wang secured the win with an 11-5 score in the decider.

After the match, Wang told Xinhua that given the strength of every opponent, she consistently reminded herself to stay focused and give her all in every match. "I'm really happy to win the championship, and it gives me confidence and represents a breakthrough for me," she remarked.

In the men's doubles, China's Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan narrowly defeated their compatriots Ma Long and Wang Chuqin 3-2 (11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8) to clinch the title. Lin also teamed up with Wang Yidi to overcome Liang Jingkun and Qian Tianyi 3-1, securing the mixed doubles gold.

China had already won the women's and men's team titles in the tournament, which concludes on Sunday.

With five of the seven gold medals already in their possession, China is on the path to a clean sweep. Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun, and Ma Long have reached the men's singles final four, while Wang Manyu/Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha/Wang Yidi have progressed to the women's doubles semifinals.