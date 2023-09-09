Residence permits, business visas made easier

Expatriates applying for residence permits in China now have the option of taking their passports with them, instead of leaving them at the Exit-Entry Administration Department.

The Ministry of Public Security said this measure had been implemented from the end of August.

Previously, expats who applied for residence permits had to hand over their passports to the Exit-Entry Administration Department for review.

The passports would be returned when they received residence permits.

But now, with the improvement of services, it's not a must for the exit-entry authorities to keep the expats' passports after verifying their validity.

According to Jia Tongbin, deputy director of the Foreigner Management Department of the National Immigration Administration, this measure aims to provide convenience for expats working, studying, carrying out scientific research, investing and starting businesses in China or those visiting relatives.

Passports are necessary for travelling, accommodation, taxation, banking and postage services.

This move is expected to benefit more than 700,000 expats every year and help facilitating a more efficient, convenient commercial atmosphere and form a more friendly society for expats.

Another measure released by the Ministry of Public Security is to help foreign businessmen and traders obtain easier visa renewals, as they need to frequently apply for visas to China.

According to the ministry, now many foreigners come to China for business negotiations, communication, equipment installation and maintenance, participation in exhibitions and conferences, investment and creating start-ups.

If they have no time to obtain a visa in their home country, they can apply for visas at the port where they enter China with the company invitation letter and required materials.

Those who need to visit China multiple times for business can apply for a multiple-entry business visa within three years after entering the country.

"This measure will further promote the exchange of cross-border businessmen and traders, as well as provide a smooth channel for foreign company executives, merchants and others to come to China to carry out business activities," Jia said.