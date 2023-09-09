﻿
News / Sport

Germany, Serbia set up FIBA World Cup final

Xinhua
  12:23 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0
Germany stunned the US 113-111 on Friday, advancing to their first-ever FIBA World Cup final. Meanwhile, Serbia secured a spot in the gold medal game by defeating Canada 95-86.
Xinhua
  12:23 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0
Germany, Serbia set up FIBA World Cup final

The German men's basketball team celebrated after advancing to their first-ever FIBA World Cup final on Friday

Germany stunned the United States 113-111 on Friday, advancing to their first-ever FIBA World Cup final. Meanwhile, Serbia secured a spot in the gold medal game by defeating Canada 95-86.

In a closely contested match, Germany and the U.S. went toe-to-toe until the final moments. Despite trailing 59-60 at halftime, Germany surged ahead with a 35-24 run in the third quarter, entering the final period with a 10-point advantage.

The U.S. mounted a comeback, steadily reducing the deficit, but a costly turnover by Anthony Edwards halted their momentum.

Franz Wagner was a standout for Germany, tallying 22 points and five rebounds. Daniel Theis dominated inside, contributing 21 points, while Andreas Obst delivered a game-high 24 points, punctuated by crucial 3-pointers in the closing minutes.

For the U.S., Edwards led with 23 points, showcasing several highlight-reel dunks. Austin Reaves added 21 points, playing a pivotal role in the American resurgence, while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

The combined 224 points between Germany and the U.S. set a record for the highest-scoring game in the tournament since 1994.

Earlier, Serbia showcased their offensive prowess, hitting 62 percent of their shots and an impressive 71.1 percent from two-point range.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Four other players reached double figures: Nikola Milutinov (16), Ognjen Dobric (16), Marko Guduric (12), and Aleksa Avramovic (10).

Canada struggled defensively, especially in the paint where they conceded 46 points. Star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faced early foul trouble but managed to score 15 points and dish out nine assists. RJ Barrett led Canada with 23 points, and Dillon Brooks contributed 16. However, the Canadian bench was outscored 30-18 by the Serbians.

Looking ahead, Serbia, aiming for their inaugural FIBA World Cup title, will face Germany on Sunday. The U.S. will compete against Canada for the bronze medal.

Germany, Serbia set up FIBA World Cup final

Serbian fans cheers for their national team in the game.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     