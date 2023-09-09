Germany, Serbia set up FIBA World Cup final

Germany stunned the US 113-111 on Friday, advancing to their first-ever FIBA World Cup final. Meanwhile, Serbia secured a spot in the gold medal game by defeating Canada 95-86.

In a closely contested match, Germany and the U.S. went toe-to-toe until the final moments. Despite trailing 59-60 at halftime, Germany surged ahead with a 35-24 run in the third quarter, entering the final period with a 10-point advantage.

The U.S. mounted a comeback, steadily reducing the deficit, but a costly turnover by Anthony Edwards halted their momentum.

Franz Wagner was a standout for Germany, tallying 22 points and five rebounds. Daniel Theis dominated inside, contributing 21 points, while Andreas Obst delivered a game-high 24 points, punctuated by crucial 3-pointers in the closing minutes.

For the U.S., Edwards led with 23 points, showcasing several highlight-reel dunks. Austin Reaves added 21 points, playing a pivotal role in the American resurgence, while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

The combined 224 points between Germany and the U.S. set a record for the highest-scoring game in the tournament since 1994.

Earlier, Serbia showcased their offensive prowess, hitting 62 percent of their shots and an impressive 71.1 percent from two-point range.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Four other players reached double figures: Nikola Milutinov (16), Ognjen Dobric (16), Marko Guduric (12), and Aleksa Avramovic (10).

Canada struggled defensively, especially in the paint where they conceded 46 points. Star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faced early foul trouble but managed to score 15 points and dish out nine assists. RJ Barrett led Canada with 23 points, and Dillon Brooks contributed 16. However, the Canadian bench was outscored 30-18 by the Serbians.

Looking ahead, Serbia, aiming for their inaugural FIBA World Cup title, will face Germany on Sunday. The U.S. will compete against Canada for the bronze medal.