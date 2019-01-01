World-class rowing rivalry on Suzhou Creek

The 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which attracted national and famous international rowing squads, concluded on Suzhou Creek this weekend.

International rowers, including the famous rowing squads from Cambridge University, Oxford Brookes University and the Australian national team, exchanged skills with their Chinese counterparts on Suzhou Creek during the 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta over the weekend.

This year's event continued to set two disciplines of 4.2-kilometer chase and 500-meter city dash. The rowing powerhouses from overseas, competing in the elite group, showed obvious advantage and domination.

Ti Gong

Cambridge University Boat Club won the men's 4.2km chase on Saturday, clocking 12:38.43. They were followed by Australian national team and Oxford Brookes University. The first three to finish in the women's 4.2km chase were Australian national team, Team Jiangsu, and Oxford Brookes University.



In Sunday's even more intensive 500m city dash, the Australian national team won both the men's and women's elite groups. Team Shanghai placed third in the women's city dash.

Club and university group competitions, as well as individual races were also held, making Suzhou Creek a huge attraction for spectators along the shores and nearby residents over the weekend.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Rowing has a history of more than 170 years for the two world-renowned British universities of Cambridge and Oxford. The Shanghai regatta provided local residents a glimpse of the inter-school rowing competition culture.



"It is definitely a very big competition and rivalry, as all teams want to be the best in England and worldwide," Oxford Brookes University team member George Bell, a law student, told Shanghai Daily.

"This is the start of a season so we didn't have as much training as we would like. This river course is a lot wider than what we have back home. But we are happy about our performance. Getting third is a bonus, and we will come back!"



It was Bell's first visit to Shanghai and China, and also for his teammates.

"We have never competed against the Australian team and the Chinese teams before," he said. "This is a rare opportunity, and great atmosphere."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Cambridge University Boat Club rower Sean Hayes didn't hide his admiration for the Suzhou Creek course, describing it as a "crazy course."

"I spent the last five years rowing on the Charles (River), and there has been nothing like this," he said. "I mean the venue and the scenery (along the creek)… what you have built here is really special. I hope to get the opportunity to race here again."

Hayes is studying for a PhD in Urban Design. This was his first trip to Asia. Together with other teammates, they spared some time touring around the city, and climbed the iconic Shanghai Tower.

Ti Gong

"I studied architecture as an undergraduate, so that was really magical," said Hayes. "I spend some time at the (Huangpu) river side. But there is still so much to see, wish we could explore some more."

Before the race days, the foreign teams took part in rowing-themed panels and cultural activities to better know Shanghai and China.

"It's really a unique opportunity to come here and see so many new rowers," Hayes added. "I know rowing is a relatively new sport in China, but your national team is rowing in some truly exciting races."