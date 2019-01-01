﻿
News / Sport

World-class rowing rivalry on Suzhou Creek

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-09-17       0
The 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which attracted national and famous international rowing squads, concluded on Suzhou Creek this weekend.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-09-17       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Wang Xinzhou.

International rowers, including the famous rowing squads from Cambridge University, Oxford Brookes University and the Australian national team, exchanged skills with their Chinese counterparts on Suzhou Creek during the 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta over the weekend.

This year's event continued to set two disciplines of 4.2-kilometer chase and 500-meter city dash. The rowing powerhouses from overseas, competing in the elite group, showed obvious advantage and domination.

World-class rowing rivalry on Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

Cambridge University Boat Club and the Australian national team won the men's and women's 4.2km chase in the elite group.

Cambridge University Boat Club won the men's 4.2km chase on Saturday, clocking 12:38.43. They were followed by Australian national team and Oxford Brookes University. The first three to finish in the women's 4.2km chase were Australian national team, Team Jiangsu, and Oxford Brookes University.

In Sunday's even more intensive 500m city dash, the Australian national team won both the men's and women's elite groups. Team Shanghai placed third in the women's city dash.

Club and university group competitions, as well as individual races were also held, making Suzhou Creek a huge attraction for spectators along the shores and nearby residents over the weekend.

World-class rowing rivalry on Suzhou Creek
Dong Jun / SHINE

Spectators watch the competition from the Sichuan Road Bridge.

Rowing has a history of more than 170 years for the two world-renowned British universities of Cambridge and Oxford. The Shanghai regatta provided local residents a glimpse of the inter-school rowing competition culture.

"It is definitely a very big competition and rivalry, as all teams want to be the best in England and worldwide," Oxford Brookes University team member George Bell, a law student, told Shanghai Daily.

"This is the start of a season so we didn't have as much training as we would like. This river course is a lot wider than what we have back home. But we are happy about our performance. Getting third is a bonus, and we will come back!"

It was Bell's first visit to Shanghai and China, and also for his teammates.

"We have never competed against the Australian team and the Chinese teams before," he said. "This is a rare opportunity, and great atmosphere."

World-class rowing rivalry on Suzhou Creek
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai River Regatta is the city's self-developed landscape sports event.

Cambridge University Boat Club rower Sean Hayes didn't hide his admiration for the Suzhou Creek course, describing it as a "crazy course."

"I spent the last five years rowing on the Charles (River), and there has been nothing like this," he said. "I mean the venue and the scenery (along the creek)… what you have built here is really special. I hope to get the opportunity to race here again."

Hayes is studying for a PhD in Urban Design. This was his first trip to Asia. Together with other teammates, they spared some time touring around the city, and climbed the iconic Shanghai Tower.

World-class rowing rivalry on Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

Foreign rowing teams took time to sightsee.

"I studied architecture as an undergraduate, so that was really magical," said Hayes. "I spend some time at the (Huangpu) river side. But there is still so much to see, wish we could explore some more."

Before the race days, the foreign teams took part in rowing-themed panels and cultural activities to better know Shanghai and China.

"It's really a unique opportunity to come here and see so many new rowers," Hayes added. "I know rowing is a relatively new sport in China, but your national team is rowing in some truly exciting races."

World-class rowing rivalry on Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

The curves along Suzhou Creek are big challenge for rowers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Shanghai Tower
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     