Wang Shuang scores five as China routs Mongolia in Asian Games women's football

Xinhua
  23:56 UTC+8, 2023-09-22
Wang Shuang scored five as China swept Mongolia 16-0 in Group A of the Hangzhou Asian Games women's football competition here on Friday.
CFP

Wang Shuang scored five as China swept Mongolia 16-0 in Group A of the Hangzhou Asian Games women's football competition here on Friday.

"Today the whole team's performance was outstanding. I hope all the players can become more confident after this match," China coach Shui Qingxia said at the post-match press conference.

Only 87 seconds after kick-off, Wang opened the scoring for China before the 28-year-old kept her momentum to strike home in the 18th, 26th and 37th minutes.

Wang Shanshan scored a double in the 8th and 31st minutes, while Liu Yanqiu and Yang Lina each scored one goal in the first half.

Leading 8-0 into the second half, the hosts continued to dominate as Yan Jinjin and Wurigumula scored to help China enjoy a double-digit lead.

Wang Shuang bagged her fifth goal in the 59th minute to make it 11-0.

Ou Yiyao found the net before Zhang Xin scored to gift China a 13-0 lead.

Yan Jinjin, Wurigumula and Zhang Xin each pocketed their second in the last 10 minutes to seal a 16-0 victory for China.

As China failed to progress from the group at the FIFA Women's World Cup last month, an Asian Games gold medal will offer much help in boosting the confidence of the women footballers as well as fans in the country.

"Our true rivals are ourselves, and the most important thing is to focus on ourselves," coach Shui added.

Source: Xinhua
