﻿
News / Sport

China's Zuo wins women's all-around gymnastics title at Asiad

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
Zuo Tong of China claimed the women's all-around gymnastics title with a score of 53.565 points at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
China's Zuo wins women's all-around gymnastics title at Asiad
CFP

Zuo Tong is in the game.

Zuo Tong of China claimed the women's all-around gymnastics title with a score of 53.565 points at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Japan's Mana Okamura finished second with 52.898 and Kim Su Jong of DPR Korea took bronze on 51.466.

Zuo performed steadily throughout her routines on four apparatuses. Her total included 12.833 on the vault, 13.733 on the uneven bars, 13.833 on the balance beam, 13.166 on the floor.

Title favorite Zhang Jin fell from the uneven bars three times and only scored 10.100 points. The 22-year-old finished fourth with 50.899.

Japan's Kohane Ushioku injured her legs during the warm-up session before the competition started and was sent to hospital immediately.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Zhang Jin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     