Vertical marathon will return to Shanghai Tower in November

Ti Gong

The world's highest vertical running competition will return to Shanghai Tower in November.

The 2023 Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon will be held on November 19, with 2,000 participants climbing 3,398 steps to the 119th level of the building at a height of 552 meters.

Registration can be done on Shanghai Tower's official WeChat account until noon on November 1.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., vice president of the International Olympic Committee, has been named an ambassador for the event.

The event was inaugurated in 2017 and has been recognized by the Towerrunning World Association as the highest and largest in scale of its kind.