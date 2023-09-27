﻿
Vertical marathon will return to Shanghai Tower in November

The 2023 Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon will take place on November 19, with 2,000 competitors ascending 3,398 steps to the building's 119th level at a height of 552 meters.
Ti Gong

The organizers of the Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon announce that this year's event will be held on November 19.

The world's highest vertical running competition will return to Shanghai Tower in November.

The 2023 Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon will be held on November 19, with 2,000 participants climbing 3,398 steps to the 119th level of the building at a height of 552 meters.

Registration can be done on Shanghai Tower's official WeChat account until noon on November 1.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., vice president of the International Olympic Committee, has been named an ambassador for the event.

The event was inaugurated in 2017 and has been recognized by the Towerrunning World Association as the highest and largest in scale of its kind.

Vertical marathon will return to Shanghai Tower in November
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. crossing the finish line in 2018.

Shanghai Tower
