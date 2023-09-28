Triple world champion Qin powers to men's 200m breast title at Hangzhou Asiad

China's star swimmer Qin Haiyang roared to the men's 200m breaststroke gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday.

CFP

Qin timed a Games record of 2:07.03 for the gold, far behind his world record of 2:05.48 set at the Fukuoka worlds in July.

As the first swimmer in history to sweep three breaststroke gold medals in a single World Championships, 24-year-old Qin will also compete in the 50m breast on Friday. He has already been crowned over the 100m distance in Hangzhou.

His fellow countryman Dong Zhihao came second in 2:08.67, while Japan's Ippei Watanabe rounded out the podium in 2:09.91.