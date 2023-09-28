How to find a satisfying apartment in Shanghai?

Join our reporter Arina as she meets up with a professional real estate agent in Shanghai. They'll offer essential tips on finding the ideal place to call home.

In this episode titled "Shanghai Like Locals," we're diving into a big topic: how to find an apartment in Shanghai?

If you're newbie here in Shanghai, you may be wondering where to begin your search and what factors to consider when looking for an apartment. Additionally, when it comes to paying rent in Shanghai, there are specific details you should keep in mind.

Join our reporter Arina as she meets up with a professional real estate agent in Shanghai. They'll offer essential tips on finding the ideal place to call home, exploring various living options such as lane houses, high-rise apartments, and low-rise apartments. Whether you're a seasoned apartment hunter or a first-time renter, this video will provide valuable insights to make your search easier and more effective.



How to get accommodation information

Ask your network: Reach out to friends or colleagues who might have information about available apartments and can suggest reliable landlords. Search online: Browse the housing section of City News Service or SmartShanghai for potential listings. You can visit www.citynewsservice.cn/service/rentals/ for more information. Consult real estate agencies: Consider approaching real estate agencies for assistance. Use apps: If you're comfortable with Chinese, many apps offer accommodation options.

Yu Wenhao / SHINE

Advice to facilitate your apartment hunting