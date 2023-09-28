How to find a satisfying apartment in Shanghai?
In this episode titled "Shanghai Like Locals," we're diving into a big topic: how to find an apartment in Shanghai?
If you're newbie here in Shanghai, you may be wondering where to begin your search and what factors to consider when looking for an apartment. Additionally, when it comes to paying rent in Shanghai, there are specific details you should keep in mind.
Join our reporter Arina as she meets up with a professional real estate agent in Shanghai. They'll offer essential tips on finding the ideal place to call home, exploring various living options such as lane houses, high-rise apartments, and low-rise apartments. Whether you're a seasoned apartment hunter or a first-time renter, this video will provide valuable insights to make your search easier and more effective.
How to get accommodation information
- Ask your network: Reach out to friends or colleagues who might have information about available apartments and can suggest reliable landlords.
- Search online: Browse the housing section of City News Service or SmartShanghai for potential listings. You can visit www.citynewsservice.cn/service/rentals/ for more information.
- Consult real estate agencies: Consider approaching real estate agencies for assistance.
- Use apps: If you're comfortable with Chinese, many apps offer accommodation options.
Advice to facilitate your apartment hunting
- Do your research on different districts to find the one that suits your needs and preferences in terms of lifestyle and transportation. Explore various neighborhoods to discover the one you like best.
- Set a budget for rent and other expenses to ensure you can comfortably afford the apartment without straining your finances.
- Ask your network for advice. Your colleagues or friends can recommend a reliable agent who can help you find your dream apartment based on your requirements. Working with a proper agent can save you time and help you better understand the legal aspects of renting. Inquire about the agent's commission in advance.
- Always visit apartments in person as pictures may differ from reality.
- Review the lease agreement thoroughly and understand all the terms and conditions before signing.
- Understand the deposit amount and payment terms, and make sure to obtain a receipt for any payments made. In Shanghai, usually you pay two months' rent as a deposit and the first month's rent when you move in. However, you can always discuss it with the landlord.
- Clarify which utilities are included in the rent and which ones you'll be responsible for paying separately.
- Before moving in, inspect the apartment for any necessary repairs or maintenance and discuss with the landlord about addressing them.
- Keep in mind that houses in Shanghai do not have a central heating system. Ask your landlord how the apartment will be heated during the winter.
- Prior to signing the contract, meet with the landlord to chat and understand if you click. Discuss how you will communicate during the lease period.
- Feel free to visit the apartment you like several times, ideally during different daylight periods.
- The main advice is to find an apartment you love at first sight; it's either a match or not. Keep searching until you find the one you like!