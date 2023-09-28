Holiday brings performances, culture, and family fun

Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday bring events and festivities throughout Hangkou District, with culture, tourism and family fun activities.

For those who decide to stay in town for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, a handful of stage performances and traditional culture-themed interactive games are available to enrich the holiday experience.

At The INLET, the landmark shikumen complex in Hongkou District, a lantern exhibition will run through the end of the National Day holiday.

Ti Gong

Apart from the eclectically arranged lanterns, installations and calligraphy decorations in the eight shikumen lanes, visitors can also take part in traditional culture-themed immersive games.

Nine sets of professional drama actors will play the roles of famed Chinese ancient poets from the Tang and Song dynasties, like Li Bai, Su Shi, Li Qingzhao and Liu Yuxi, and lead participants for challenges and games. The games include pitch-pot, solving riddles, and looking for designated objects for the characters.

Hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) experience service is another highlight of the lantern exhibition. Visitors can put on hanfu and matching make-up before wandering around the lanes and taking part in the interactive games.

Ti Gong

For theater goers, the program list for the National Day holiday covers all genres from musicals, dance, to drama and concerts.

The Shanghai Grand Theater is staging musicals "The Brothers Karamazov," and avant-garde stage director Meng Jinghui's "Rhinoceros In Love."

The world-famous Vienna Boys' Choir from Austria is on its 2023 Asian Tour, staging a concert at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on September 30.

The choir is the modern-day descendant of the boys' choirs of the Viennese Court, dating back to the late Middle Ages.

Ti Gong

Over the centuries, the choir has worked with many composers, including Heinrich Isaac, Hofhaimer, Biber, Fux, Caldara, Gluck, Salieri, Mozart, Franz Schubert and Bruckner.

As one of the best-known boys' choirs in the world, the Vienna Boys' Choir performs over 300 concerts a year for some 500,000 global audiences. During the Shanghai concert, they will perform two Chinese songs "The Moon Represents My Heart" and "Gao Shan Qing," both arranged by Gerald Wirth.

The National Ballet of China is bringing with them the two classics of "Swan Lake" and "Red Detachment of Women."

This version of "Swan Lake" is a recreation by Russian prima ballerina and choreographer Natalia Makarova, who has combined classical Russian aesthetics with what she has learned about the art of ballet in the UK and US.

Activity and performance info:



Interactive game at The INLET

Date: September 29, October 1,3,5



Tickets: 19.9 yuan

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd. N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Vienna Boys' Choir

Date: September 30, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Red Detachment of Women

Date: October 2-3, 7:15pm

Tickets: 280-880 yuan



Swan Lake

Date: October 5-7, 7:15pm

Tickets: 280-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区丁香路425号

