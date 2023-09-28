Ye Shiwen wins women's 200m breaststroke at Hangzhou Asiad

China's Ye Shiwen claimed the women's 200m breaststroke gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

CFP

The 27-year-old London Olympic gold medalist clocked two minutes 23.84 seconds to clinch the title. Kwon Se-hyun of South Korea finished second in 2:26.31. Japan's Runa Imai came third in 2:26.41.