Ye Shiwen wins women's 200m breaststroke at Hangzhou Asiad
20:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-28 0
China's Ye Shiwen claimed the women's 200m breaststroke gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.
CFP
The 27-year-old London Olympic gold medalist clocked two minutes 23.84 seconds to clinch the title. Kwon Se-hyun of South Korea finished second in 2:26.31. Japan's Runa Imai came third in 2:26.41.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
