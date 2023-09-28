Shanghai international services guide for expats unveiled

The "International Services Shanghai: A Guide to Shanghai for Expats" handbook, tailored to meet the daily needs of foreign residents in the city, offers useful information.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Shanghai government's Foreign Affairs Office, in collaboration with the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, launched a handbook on Wednesday to help expats to live better and thrive in the city.

The "International Services Shanghai: A Guide to Shanghai for Expats" handbook, tailored to meet the daily needs of foreign residents in the city, offers information ranging from useful apps, public transportation, education and medical care, to cultural venues, international events and shopping zones.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The style of the manual emphasizes pragmatism, simplicity, sophistication, and a distinct Shanghai flair. It has approximately 40 illustrations as well as an English version of the Metro map. Furthermore, the handbook contains 36 QR codes placed throughout its pages, which connect users to detailed service information and instructions, further improving the resident experience in Shanghai.

Everyone who needs the guidebook can scan the QR code bellow to get a full digital version.

"As Shanghai continues its journey of opening-up, an increasing number of expats come to work, study and live in this city. They have integrated into the fabric of Shanghai, becoming valued members of our community and making significant contributions to our city's development," said Kong Fu'an, director-general of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office.

He added that the city government gives great importance to service delivery to expats and earlier this year launched a special campaign to help expats better integrate into Shanghai by conducting extensive research. The pocket-size guide was part of the research results.

"We will optimize and enhance a range of services, providing foreign friends studying, working and living here with more facilitation and sense of fulfillment so that they can enjoy easy travel, pleasant stay and successful career," Kong promised.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The handbook's content and design were prepared after significant consultation with the foreign community, and with the participation of various expat residents whose views and suggestions were carefully reviewed and adopted.

Maria Camila, from The Expatriate Center, one of the expats who offered advice for the guide book's content, said it's quite essential to have such a guide for newcomers.

She said that TEC has been supporting expats working and living in Shanghai, which enables the center to understand more of their needs.

"They can be related to language, culture, lifestyle, taxes, or company registration and visa issues. So different people have different challenges," Camila noted.

"Many more people will come and feel overwhelmed with a new culture, with new challenges. So I think this guide will help a lot of people to understand more about the apps, lifestyle, health, a lot of things that, for example in my case, I didn't know before. It's a very useful tool for all of them to understand more and for their better well-being."

It will be a pretty good gift for not only those who are in Shanghai, but also those planning to come to the city, she added.

More than 20 expat advocates, including Camila, were honored as "International Experience Ambassadors" at the guide's launch ceremony on Thursday. They are encouraged to provide more useful input and ideas based on their specific experiences to improve the services and resources available to expat residents, and help transform Shanghai into a warmer, more inviting, and desirable global metropolis for all.



"The handbook is more than just a handbook, it demonstrates Shanghai's dedication to welcoming and helping the international community," said Abdelrahman Nasr, an Egyptian student of East China Normal University and founder of an international human resources service provider.

"It's the desire of the government to make Shanghai better that makes me happy," he suggested.