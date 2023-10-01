﻿
News / Sport

China lose to S. Korea in Asiad men's football quarterfinals

Xinhua
  23:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-01
China conceded two goals in the first half and lost to South Korea 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the men's football tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.
Xinhua
China conceded two goals in the first half and lost to South Korea 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the men's football tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

As the favorites, South Korea broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, when Hong Hyun-seok curled a free kick over China goalkeeper Han Jiaqi into the top corner.

In the 35th minute, South Korea doubled their lead as Song Min-kyu tapped home into an empty net thanks to good work from Cho Young-wook.

China almost pulled one back in first-half stoppage time, but Dai Weijun's close header hit the far post.

South Korea controled the second half but missed several scoring opportunities, while China couldn't muster a single shot on target.

In the semifinals, South Korea will face Uzbekistan, who beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 earlier on Sunday.

The other semifinal will take place between Japan and Hong Kong (China), as Japan beat DPR Korea 2-1, while Hong Kong (China) surprisingly edged Iran 1-0.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
