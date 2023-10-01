Chinese weightlifters collect 2 golds at Hangzhou Asiad

China's Li Fabin and Shen Lijun collected two golds in weightlifting at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Sunday.

Olympic and world champion Li lifted 143kg in the snatch and 167kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 310kg in the men's 61kg category.

"It was a narrow victory for me," said Li, adding that he will summarize the competition with his coach in his preparations for the Paris Olympic Games.

Li outclassed Pak Myong Jin of DPR Korea by three kilograms, while fellow DPRK lifter Kim Chung Guk came third with 298kg.

Shen, men's 67kg gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, took gold in the category at the Asiad, lifting 150kg in the snatch and 180kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 330kg.

"My next goal is to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games," Shen said.

The DPRK's Ri Won Ju took the silver medal with 321kg in total, while Lee Sang-yeon of South Korea finished third with 317kg.

The weightlifting competition, with 14 gold medals up for grabs, will conclude on October 7.