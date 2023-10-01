﻿
China claims two more diving golds at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua
  23:48 UTC+8, 2023-10-01       0
China continued their dominance in the diving competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games, adding two synchro titles on Sunday.
Xinhua
Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, winners at the Fukuoka World Championships, secured the women's 3m springboard synchro gold with 335.73 points. 22-year-old Chang had also taken gold in the event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games with Shi Tingmao, while Chen, 24, had taken a silver in the 1m springboard at the last Asiad.

"As it's my first Asian Games title, it means a lot to me," said Chen.

Malaysia's Yan Yee Ng and Nur Dhabitah Sabri came second in 270.27, and the South Korean duo of Park Ha-reum and Kim Su-ji ranked third in 253.56.

In the men's 10m platform synchro, China's duo of Yang Hao and Lian Junjie scored 492.63 points, 104.85 more than runners-up Yi Jae-gyeong and Kim Yeong-nam of South Korea. Malaysia's Lises Bertrand Rhodict Anak and Harold Enrique Maccartney Anak claimed the bronze in 386.07.

"We tried a new dive and we did it well. I am very happy about it," said Lian. "It's our best points in synchro."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
