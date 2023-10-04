﻿
News / Sport

Zhang beats Gasquet at Rolex Shanghai Masters

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:04 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0
Chinese players advance in the Rolex Shanghai Masters, proving themselves in the international competition.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:04 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0

Asian Games champion Zhang Zhizhen and Chinese wild carder Bu Yunchaokete advanced to the second round of the Rolex Shanghai Masters, which is being held at Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District.

Shanghai native Zhang has just returned from Hangzhou, where he played eight games in singles and doubles competitions and pocketed the singles championship.

Zhang beats Gasquet at Rolex Shanghai Masters
Ti Gong

Zhang Zhizhen takes on Richard Gasquet in his first round match at Shanghai Rolex Masters.

Taking on world 46th ranked Richard Gasquet in his first-round match in Shanghai, Zhang had a strong start breaking the Frenchman three times to clinch the first set 6-1 in 25 minutes.

Gasquet asked for a medical break in the interval, but could not bring up a real challenge for the red-hot Zhang, who fired four aces in a row in the seventh game of the second set for a 5-2 advantage.

Zhang then went on to break his 37-year-old opponent again and sealed his victory in 54 minutes.

Zhang beats Gasquet at Rolex Shanghai Masters
Ma Yue / SHINE

Zhang takes questions from the floor during the post-match press conference.

"I'm very happy even now after the dinner, because I've never won in Shanghai," Zhang said at the post-match press conference.

"I was super super nervous before the match. Though people around me didn't give me pressure, I know there is a lot of expectation as I'm playing at home."

Zhang said he took a few days of recovery exercise instead of tense training after returning to Shanghai from Hangzhou.

"It's cooler and more comfortable here" he said. "I know my opponent has some physical issues today, I can tell from his movement. But I just focused on my own match. I hope I can stay till the second week of the competition."

Zhang beats Gasquet at Rolex Shanghai Masters
Ma Yue / SHINE

The 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters will run through October 15.

China's top-ranked player will next take on American Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

In an earlier match, China's wild-card holder Bu Yunchaokete defeated his Serbian opponent Miomir Kecmanovic in his ATP Tour debut.

The 21-year-old Xinjiang Autonomous Region native was leading 6-7(6), 6-2, 2-1 when Kecmanovic retired from their first-round clash.

"I feel great, but I don't want to celebrate too much because we didn't finish the third set," Bu said. "When we shook hands, he told me he was sick, so I wished him good luck."

Zhang beats Gasquet at Rolex Shanghai Masters
Ti Gong

Bu Yunchaokete competes against Miomir Kecmanovic.

"This is my first ATP Tour, and it's a 1000. I have never been to any 500 or 250. Everyone around you is a top player. Many of them are my idols that I watched during my years of growing up, so I am very happy and excited," Bu added.

Bu will take on Astana finalist Sebastian Korda in the second round.

In other matches, Dusan Lajovic beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6(7). Jaume Munar ousted Chinese wild carder Te Rigele 6-2, 6-4.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Rolex
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     