﻿
News / Sport

China's Li wins karate women's kumite 68kg gold at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0
Chinese karateka Li Qiaoqiao clinched the women's kumite 68kg gold medal on the sport's opening day at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2023-10-05       0

Chinese karateka Li Qiaoqiao clinched the women's kumite 68kg gold medal on the sport's opening day at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.

After sailing past Palestine's Hala Alqadi 9-0 in the semifinal, Li had another comfortable contest in the final, taking down Laura Alikul of Kazakhstan 4-0.

"Thanks to my team. Without their work, I couldn't have made it," Li said after the final, adding that she also attributed her success to the spectators for their encouragement during the contest.

Japan's Kiyou Shimizu and Kazumasa Moto claimed the women's and men's individual kata titles respectively, while Nurkanat Azhikanov of Kazakhstan beat Jordan's Hasan Masarweh 8-0 to pocket the men's kumite 75kg gold.

With 14 gold medals on offer, the karate competition runs through Sunday, also the concluding day of the Hangzhou Asiad.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Hala
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     