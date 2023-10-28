﻿
Asian Paralympic Committee president declares Hangzhou Asian Para Games closed

Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed declared the 4th Asian Para Games closed here on Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0

Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed declared the 4th Asian Para Games closed here on Saturday.

"I said that I thought this would be the biggest and best Asian Para Games ever. But it has surpassed my expectations," Rashed said in his speech during the closing ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

"Everything that has been done with such dedication, such care and such diligence. These truly have been two Games of equal splendor," the APC president added.

Over the past seven days, around 3,000 athletes from 44 countries and regions took part in 501 events across 22 sports at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

468 athletes have clinched at least one medal, setting 21 new world records, 72 new Asian records and 283 Games records.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Top ﻿
     